Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,891,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,558,000 after acquiring an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,038,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,817,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

