Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $653,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.