Inlet Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,053,000 after buying an additional 1,247,226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.92. 7,312,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

