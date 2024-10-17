Insider Buying: Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APREGet Free Report) Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 10,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,876.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APREGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 1,012.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APREFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APRE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

