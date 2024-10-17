Insider Buying: Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 10,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,876.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 1,012.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APRE Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APRE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aprea Therapeutics

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.