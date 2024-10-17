Insider Buying: First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Acquires 354,240 Shares of Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib purchased 354,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £53,136 ($69,386.26).

First Property Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of FPO opened at GBX 13.55 ($0.18) on Thursday. First Property Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.68.

Get First Property Group alerts:

About First Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.