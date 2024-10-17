Insider Buying: First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Acquires 354,240 Shares of Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib purchased 354,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £53,136 ($69,386.26).
First Property Group Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of FPO opened at GBX 13.55 ($0.18) on Thursday. First Property Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.68.
About First Property Group
