Insider Selling: Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,527,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 308,223 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $720,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on APLD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

