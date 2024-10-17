Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,370,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,245,225.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $122,400.00.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.
  • On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 545,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,239. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -151.88 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVPT. Northland Securities boosted their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

