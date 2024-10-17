Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,370,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,245,225.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $122,400.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 545,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,239. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -151.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. AvePoint's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVPT. Northland Securities boosted their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

