Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $300,449.33 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 63.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

