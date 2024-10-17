Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Ryan Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03.

On Friday, September 27th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $272,736.46.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $434,511.64.

On Thursday, August 15th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $99.40. 418,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 160.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $100.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after buying an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.