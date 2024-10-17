Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total value of $283,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,949.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:HOV traded up $13.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

