Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $456,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,028.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $437,325.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KNSA stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.75. 222,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNSA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,868,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382,539 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 157,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,107,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.