Insider Selling: NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Sells £17,011.68 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Guy Ellis sold 10,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £17,011.68 ($22,214.26).
Guy Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Guy Ellis purchased 48 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 7,488 ($97.78).
NCC Group Stock Down 1.2 %
LON:NCC opened at GBX 167.40 ($2.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £525.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,092.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. NCC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 97.53 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.20 ($2.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.87.
NCC Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NCC Group
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NCC Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.