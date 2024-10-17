Insider Selling: NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Sells £17,011.68 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Guy Ellis sold 10,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £17,011.68 ($22,214.26).

On Monday, August 19th, Guy Ellis purchased 48 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 7,488 ($97.78).

LON:NCC opened at GBX 167.40 ($2.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £525.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,092.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. NCC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 97.53 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.20 ($2.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

