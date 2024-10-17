Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Vice Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James O’boyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. 1,529,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $706,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 562.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNS

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.