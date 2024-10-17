Insider Selling: Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £12,880,000 in Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Ronnie George sold 2,300,000 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.31), for a total value of £12,880,000 ($16,819,012.80).

Volution Group Price Performance

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 619 ($8.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 561.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,947.62 and a beta of 1.36. Volution Group plc has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a one year high of GBX 623.58 ($8.14).

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 3,809.52%.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

See Also

