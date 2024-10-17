Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells 891 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $11,805.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,533.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $34,294.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $290,628.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $56,062.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $3,812.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $308,197.42.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Price Performance

NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $964.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

