Insider Selling: XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Sells 66,830 Shares of Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £223,880.50 ($292,348.52).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON XPS traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 356.50 ($4.66). The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,721. The company has a market capitalization of £737.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,406.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 301.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 194.65 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 359 ($4.69).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 332 ($4.34) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.