Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 21,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 9,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

