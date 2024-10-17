Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 13th

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.90. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $154.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

