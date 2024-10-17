Internet Computer Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.67 or 0.00011369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and $59.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00040783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,681,625 coins and its circulating supply is 472,573,360 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

