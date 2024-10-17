Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,535 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.16.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $476.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

