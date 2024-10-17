Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 65,423 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 480,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 435,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.