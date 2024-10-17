Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Sensible Money LLC

Sensible Money LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Sensible Money LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.