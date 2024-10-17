Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 6237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.