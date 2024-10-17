Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Sold by Sensible Money LLC

Sensible Money LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.