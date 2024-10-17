Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.36 and last traded at $124.28, with a volume of 34259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.09.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

