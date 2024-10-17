Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 67,551 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 418% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,043 call options.
In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EOSE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 10,289,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $718.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.40.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
