io.net (IO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61.48 Million

io.net (IO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. io.net has a market cap of $179.74 million and $61.48 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, io.net has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One io.net token can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00002806 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00251019 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.97183251 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $126,975,247.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

