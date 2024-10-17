IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,691 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 257.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,116. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $991.46.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,015.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $1,019.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $909.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $834.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

