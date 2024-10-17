IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 630,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

