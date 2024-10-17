IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.8% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average of $163.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.