IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.45 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO opened at $112.52 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

