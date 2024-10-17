IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,996 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 77.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.36.

BYND opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

