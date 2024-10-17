IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 151 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $219.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $230.76.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

