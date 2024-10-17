IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,330 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $191.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.60 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Bank of America cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

