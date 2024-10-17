IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,337 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,368 shares of company stock worth $1,399,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $187.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

