IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

NYSE:IQV opened at $233.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.14 and its 200-day moving average is $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 80.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

