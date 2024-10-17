Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 215,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,402. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.06, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,356,000 after purchasing an additional 402,625 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

