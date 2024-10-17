Ironwood Financial llc Buys 3,248 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 667.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.30. 117,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

