Ironwood Financial llc Buys 870 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.89. 44,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,514. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.63. The company has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

