Ironwood Financial llc Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 410,588 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,452,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.65. 5,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

