Ironwood Financial llc Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.52. 548,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,453,145. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.88. The firm has a market cap of $486.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

