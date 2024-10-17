Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,433,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after buying an additional 503,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 884,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

