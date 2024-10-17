Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.71 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $382.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

