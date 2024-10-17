Ironwood Financial llc Has $550,000 Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.50. 14,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,200. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

