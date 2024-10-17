Ironwood Financial llc Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.75. The company had a trading volume of 248,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,166. The firm has a market cap of $433.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

