Ironwood Financial llc Invests $396,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,805. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $252.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.43. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
