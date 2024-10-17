Ironwood Financial llc Sells 119 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.57. 263,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,887,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

