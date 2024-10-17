Ironwood Financial llc Sells 150 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.07. 106,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

