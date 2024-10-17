iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,453 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142,063 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,975 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

