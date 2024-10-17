iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,342 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.3% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after buying an additional 433,840 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

